Buffalo Bills begin replenishing receiver depth by agreeing to sign Mack Hollins, AP source says

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — A person with direct knowledge of discussions tells The Associated Press that the Buffalo Bills have begun replenishing their receiver depth by agreeing to sign free agent Mack Hollins. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the NFL’s free agency signing period doesn’t open until later in the day. ESPN.com first reported the agreement. Hollins has seven seasons of NFL experience, with his most productive year coming in 2021 when he had 57 catches for 690 yards and four touchdowns with the Las Vegas Raiders. The 30-year-old Hollins spent last season in Atlanta, where he had 18 catches for 251 yards for the run-focused Falcons.

