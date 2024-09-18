Buffalo Bills backups step in to shore up injury-depleted defense in 2 victories

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — The Buffalo Bills backups have so far addressed offseason concerns the team had regarding the depth of its young and retooled defense. The Bills are off to a 2-0 start despite losing three regulars to injuries. Linebacker Matt Milano is out until at least December after tearing his left biceps last month. And that was before cornerback Taron Johnson hurt his forearm in the opener against Arizona, and middle linebacker Terrel Bernard hurt his pectoral muscle against Miami last week. The Bills have hardly lost a step with Cam Lewis stepping in for Johnson, and Dorian Williams and Baylon Spector filling in as the new linebacker tandem.

