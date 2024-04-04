Buffalo Bills agree to sign offensive tackle La’el Collins to 1-year deal, agent confirms to the AP

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — The Buffalo Bills have agreed to sign offensive tackle La’el Collins to a one-year contract, the player’s agent, Peter Schaffer confirmed in a text to The Associated Press. Collins is attempting a return to the NFL after missing all of last season because of a knee injury sustained while playing for the Cincinnati Bengals in 2022. He closed last season on the Dallas Cowboys’ practice squad in returning to the team where he spent his first seven NFL seasons. The 30-year-old Collins has the potential of providing the Bills experienced depth behind returning starters Dion Dawkins and Spencer Brown.

