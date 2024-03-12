Buffalo Bills agree to re-sign veteran defensive tackle DaQuan Jones to 2-year contract

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — The Buffalo Bills reached an agreement to re-sign veteran defensive lineman DaQuan Jones to a two-year contract. Jones is a 10-year veteran and was eligible to enter free agency after completing his two-year contract with Buffalo. Re-signing the 6-foot-4, 320-pound player was an emphasis for the salary cap-strapped Bills, who valued Jones’ ability to anchor the line. Jones’ return also brings a veteran presence to a defensive front that stands to lose several players to free agency, including Linval Joseph and Tim Settle, and with Jordan Phillips contemplating retirement.

