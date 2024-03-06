Buffalo Bills agree to re-sign backup offensive lineman David Edwards to 2-year deal, AP source says

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — The Buffalo Bills have reached an agreement to sign backup offensive lineman David Edwards to a two-year contract extension, a person with direct knowledge of talks told The Associated Press. The person spoke to the AP on the condition of anonymity because the Bills have not announced the agreement that was first reported by The 33rd Team. The 26-year-old Edwards had completed his one-year contract with Buffalo, and was set to become an unrestricted free agent next week. Edwards is primarily considered an interior lineman and appeared in all 17 games in a backup role last season.

