Buffalo beats No. 23 Northern Illinois 23-20 on Bellenfant’s field goal in OT

DEKALB, Ill. (AP) — Upton Bellenfant kicked a 37-yard field goal in overtime to give Buffalo a 23-20 victory over No. 23 Northern Illinois. The Huskies were playing for the first time since winning at then-No. 5 Notre Dame two weeks ago. They managed just six points in the second half against Buffalo. The Bulls beat a ranked opponent for the second time in their history. Kanon Woodill made a short field goal in the final minute for Northern Illinois to send the game to overtime. But he had a 42-yard attempt blocked in OT.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.