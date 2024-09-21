Buffalo beats No. 23 Northern Illinois 23-20 on Bellenfant’s field goal in OT

By SCOTT HELD The Associated Press
Buffalo place kicker Upton Bellenfant kicks the game winning field goal off the hold of Ethan Duane, during the team's 23-20 upset overtime win in an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024, in DeKalb, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Charles Rex Arbogast]

DEKALB, Ill. (AP) — Upton Bellenfant kicked a 37-yard field goal in overtime to give Buffalo a 23-20 victory over No. 23 Northern Illinois. The Huskies were playing for the first time since winning at then-No. 5 Notre Dame two weeks ago. They managed just six points in the second half against Buffalo. The Bulls beat a ranked opponent for the second time in their history. Kanon Woodill made a short field goal in the final minute for Northern Illinois to send the game to overtime. But he had a 42-yard attempt blocked in OT.

