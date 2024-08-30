Buffalo beats Lafayette 30-13 for its first win under new head coach Pete Lembo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — C.J. Ogbonna threw for 195 yards and two touchdowns in his first start at quarterback for Buffalo, Jacqez Barksdale added 99 yards rushing and a score, and the Bulls beat Lafayette 30-13 for the program’s first win under new head coach Pete Lembo. Buffalo won its home opener for the first time in three seasons. Lafayette pulled within 23-13 early in the fourth following an 11-play scoring drive and Buffalo fumbled the ensuing kickoff. The Leopards took over at the 18-yard line but couldn’t take advantage as Jack Simonetta missed a 31-yard field goal. Shaun Dolac, who finished with six solo tackles for Buffalo, made an interception with 5:31 left in the fourth and Jacqez Barksdale followed one play later with a 19-yard touchdown run for a 17-point lead.

