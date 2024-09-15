Buescher tries not to think about missed shot for NASCAR playoff spot after win at The Glen

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (AP) — Chris Buescher had a playoff berth snatched from him at Kansas when Kyle Larson nipped him on the final lap to win the closest finish in NASCAR history. Furious over another playoff bid derailed, Buescher scuffled with Tyler Reddick when he was denied a shot at the checkered flag after a late wreck at Darlington. Buescher instead had to play spoiler at Watkins Glen. Buescher’s last lap pass of road-course ace Shane van Gisbergen in overtime led the RFK Racing driver to victory lane Sunday at Watkins Glen International. Buescher led a string of five straight non-playoff drivers to the finish.

