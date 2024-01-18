Bueckers’ season-high 32 points helps No. 9 UConn knock off Seton Hall, 83-59 for 11th straight win.

SOUTH ORANGE, N.J. (AP) — No. 9 UConn won its 11th straight game and 37th in a row against Seton Hall, with a 83-59 decision on Wednesday. Paige Bueckers led the Huskies (12-6, 4-3 Big East) with a season-high 32 points and Aaliyah Edwards and KK Arnold added 17 and 15 points, respectively. Bueckers left the game with 6:38 remaining in the third quarter after colliding with teammate KK Arnold at midcourt. She returned with just under three minutes left in the period after icing her neck and promptly hit a baseline jumper on her first shot attempt for a 59-46 lead.

