Bueckers scores 31 points to lead No. 10 UConn over Villanova 67-46.

STORRS, Conn. (AP) — Paige Bueckers scored 31 points and Aaliyah Edwards put up her 16th double-double of the season as No. 10 UConn beat Villanova 67-46. Bueckers made 11 of her 15 shots from the floor and Edwards finished with 14 points and 1 rebounds in the final regular-season home game for Connecticut (25-5, 17-0 Big East). The Huskies had already clinched the regular-season conference title and the top seed in next week’s Big East Tournament. Kaitlyn Orihel had 15 points and Zanai Jones added 10 for Villanova (17-11, 10-7). Wildcats star Lucy Olsen, who came into the game averaging 23.6 points, was held to six points and made just two of her 16 shots.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.