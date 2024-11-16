Bueckers scores 29, Auriemma ties Division I coaching record as No. 2 UConn beats No. 14 UNC 69-58

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Paige Bueckers scored 29 points to help No. 2 UConn beat No. 14 North Carolina 69-58. The win allowed longtime coach Geno Auriemma to tie the record for career victories in Division I men’s and women’s basketball. The 70-year-old Auriemma earned his 1,216th career victory to match retired Stanford women’s coach Tara VanDerveer. Indya Nivar had 15 points and nine rebounds to lead the Tar Heels. UNC shot 36% and made 7 of 24 3-pointers.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.