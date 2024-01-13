Bueckers scores 22 to help No. 13 UConn rout St. John’s 92-49

NEW YORK (AP) — Paige Bueckers scored 22 points and Ice Brady added a career-high 17 to help No. 13 UConn rout St. John’s 92-49. Aaliyah Edwards added 16 points for the Huskies (14-3, 6-0 Big East), who had five players in double figures and shot 64.4% from the field. Jailah Donald scored 11 points to lead St. John’s (10-8, 4-2), which had won six of seven coming into the game.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.