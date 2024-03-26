Bueckers scored 32 and No. 3 seed UConn holds off No. 6 seed Syracuse 72-64.

STORRS, Conn. (AP) — All-American Paige Bueckers tied her season high with 32 points, freshman Ashlynn Shade added 19 and No. 3 seed UConn held off Syracuse 73-64 Monday to earn a 30th straight trip to the Sweet 16.It was Bueckers fifth straight game with at least 25 points, and seventh in her last eight games.Third-team All-American Dyaisha Fair scored 18 of her 20 points in the second half as Syracuse came back from as many as 12-points down to cut the deficit to two with just under two minutes left. Sophie Burrows and Georgia Wooley each had 18 points for the Orange. After Syracuse cut the lead to 65-63, UConn closed the game on an 7-1 run.

