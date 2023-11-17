Bueckers leads No. 8 UConn past No. 20 Maryland 80-48 in Storrs

STORRS, Conn. (AP) — Paige Bueckers had 24 points and six steals as No. 8 UConn rebounded from its first loss of the season with an 80-48 victory over No. 20 Maryland. Aaliyah Edwards and KK Arnold each scored 12 points for the Huskies (2-1). Ashlynn Shade added 10 points and Aubrey Griffin had nine points and 13 rebounds. Shyanne Sellers scored 16 points and Jakia Brown-Turner added 13 points for Maryland (1-2). The Huskies held the Terps to just 15 field goals (26% shooting) and forced 27 turnovers, leading to 29 UConn points. The Terps have now lost two straight after falling to top-ranked South Carolina on Sunday.

