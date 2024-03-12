Bueckers helps No. 10 UConn win Big East Tournament crown with 78-42 win over Georgetown

UNCASVILE, Conn. (AP) — Paige Bueckers scored 27 points and had five blocks to help No. 10 UConn beat Georgetown 78-42 on Monday night to win its 22nd Big East Tournament title. It was the 29th title overall for the Huskies, who haven’t lost in a conference championship contest since 2013, when Notre Dame beat them for the Big East title. UConn (29-5), which has been in 20 consecutive conference tournament championship games, has now won all four titles since rejoining the Big East in 2020-21 after taking seven straight during their run in the American Athletic Conference. Georgetown was making its first appearance in the championship game in school history.

