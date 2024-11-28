Bueckers, Fudd carry No. 2 UConn women to title in Bahamas with 73-60 win over No. 18 Ole Miss

PARADISE ISLAND, Bahamas (AP) — Paige Bueckers scored 29 points, Azzi Fudd added 18 and No. 2 UConn defeated No. 18 Mississippi 73-60 in the final of the Baha Mar Womeon’s Championship. Bueckers had 15 points and Fudd 12 on combined 11-of-14 shooting in the second half as the Huskies regained control after almost blowing a 21-point lead in the third quarter. The Rebels made a run early in the third quarter, reeling off 15 points to close the gap to 41-38 but Fudd answered with a 3-pointer and a jumper and a buzzer-beater by Bueckers had the Huskies up 52-46 going into the fourth quarter. KK Deans had 17 points to lead the Rebels.

