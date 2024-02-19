Bueckers, Edwards lead No. 15 UConn over No. 21 Creighton 73-53 to secure the Big East’s top seed

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Paige Bueckers scored 24 points, Aaliyah Edwards added 20 and No. 15 UConn beat No. 21 Creighton 73-53 on Monday afternoon to secure at least a share of the Big East regular-season championship and the top seed in the conference tournament.Ashlynn Shade added 15 points and nine rebounds for the Huskies (23-5, 15-0 Big East), who gave coach Geno Auriemma his 1,203 win, moving him past former Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski and into second place on the all-time wins list behind Stanford’s Tara VanDerveer (1,209).Lauren Jensen had 20 points and Morgan Maly scored 16 for Creighton (21-4, 12-3), which saw its 11-game winning streak snapped. The regular-season conference title is the 30th for the Huskies

