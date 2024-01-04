Buecker’s 24 leads No. 12 UConn women to an easy 94-50 Big East win over No. 21 Creighton

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Led by red-hot Paige Buecker’s 24 points, No. 12 UConn crushed its second straight ranked conference opponent and its fourth Top 25 team, rolling to a 94-50 win over No. 21 Creighton. The Huskies jumped on the Bluejays early, much as they did against previously undefeated Marquette on Sunday en route to a 31-point win. UConn made 11 of 14 shots in the first quarter compared to 4 of 15 for the Bluejays and the Huskies led 27-14. Bueckers had the first nine points of a 14-0 run in the second quarter and the Huskies led by as many as 28 and took a 53-29 advantage into halftime. Emma Ronsiek had 13 points and Lauren Jensen added 12 for the Bluejays, who were outrebounded 45-29 and shot just 25%.

