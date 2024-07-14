Budkov Kjaer and Jamrichova win junior singles finals at Wimbledon

LONDON (AP) — Nicolai Budkov Kjaer became the first Norwegian man to win a Grand Slam singles title at either the junior or professional level by beating Mees Rottgering of the Netherlands 6-3, 6-3 in the boys’ final at Wimbledon. The 17-year-old Budkov Kjaer broke his opponent four times in the second set, including in the final game on No. 1 Court. In the girls’ final, Renata Jamrichova of Slovaka beat Emerson Jones of Australia 6-3, 6-4 for her second junior Grand Slam title of 2024. It was a rematch of their girls’ final at the Australian Open this year, which Jamrichova also won.

