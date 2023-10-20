Budimir scores 2 as Osasuna beats Granada 2-0. Israeli forward doesn’t play over security concerns

OSASUNA, Spain (AP) — Osasuna has beaten Granada 2-0 at home in the Spanish league. Ante Budimir scored both goals for the home side. Granada played without its Israeli striker Shon Weissman, who did not travel to the game amid concerns about a potentially hostile atmosphere. Weissman made social media posts about the violence in the Gaza Strip after the attack by Hamas into Israeli territory on Oct. 7. He later deleted the posts.

