Budimir misses unforgettable last-gasp penalty and Osasuna loses to Valencia

PAMPLONA, Spain (AP) — Ante Budimir has missed a penalty deep in injury time in almost comical fashion in the Spanish league. His miss cost his Osasuna side, which lost at home to Valencia 1-0. Budimir seemed to stumble before taking the kick and he barely made contact with the ball. It trundled forward into the arms of a thankful Valencia goalkeeper. Valencia moved into seventh place in La Liga. Osasuna remains in 11th.

