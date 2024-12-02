Budimir extends scoring streak as Osasuna draws at Sevilla in Liga

SEVILLE, Spain (AP) — Ante Budimir has continued his scoring streak to help Osasuna to draw at Sevilla 1-1 in La Liga. Osasuna cut the gap to the top four to three points on Monday. Sevilla is just four points further back. The match struggled to spark into life but Budimir broke the deadlock in the 69th minute when he headed in a cross from Jesus Areso. It was Budimir’s ninth goal in his past 10 league matches. Osasuna’s lead lasted just three minutes before Dodi Lukebakio latched onto a ball over the top from substitute Saúl and rounded goalkeeper Sergio Herrera before firing in the equalizer.

