Buddy Hield is traded to the Warriors from the 76ers, AP source says, as busy offseason continues

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Buddy Hield played in 632 regular-season games and established himself as one of the top 3-point shooters in the NBA before he finally played a postseason game. He can thank the Philadelphia 76ers for ending his dubious distinction of most NBA games without a playoff appearance. If he wants to get there again, he’s going to have to try in California. The Sixers continued a busy offseason by orchestrating a sign-and-trade deal that sends Hield to the Golden State Warriors for a 2031 second-round draft pick it received from the Dallas Mavericks, according to a person with knowledge of the deal. ESPN reported that Hield was set to sign a two-year, $21 million deal with the Warriors. They lost Klay Thompson to the Mavs.

