Bucs TE Cade Otton emerging as reliable target for Baker Mayfield in absence of injured receivers

By FRED GOODALL The Associated Press
Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Cade Otton (88) celebrates his touchdown catch against the Kansas City Chiefs during the second half of an NFL football game, Monday, Nov. 4, 2024, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Ed Zurga]

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Cade Otton is showing the rest of the NFL the type of offensive weapon the Tampa Bay Buccaneers always felt he could become. The third-year tight end has generally been regarded as a strong blocker, but has emerged over the past month as a reliable go-to target for Baker Mayfield in the absence of injured wide receivers Mike Evans and Chris Godwin. And even with Evans possibly returning from a hamstring injury after this week’s bye, the Bucs probably will need to keep Otton heavily involved in the passing attack to enhance the chances of pulling out of a tailspin that’s seen the team lose five of six games following a 3-1 start.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.