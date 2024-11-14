Bucs TE Cade Otton emerging as reliable target for Baker Mayfield in absence of injured receivers

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Cade Otton is showing the rest of the NFL the type of offensive weapon the Tampa Bay Buccaneers always felt he could become. The third-year tight end has generally been regarded as a strong blocker, but has emerged over the past month as a reliable go-to target for Baker Mayfield in the absence of injured wide receivers Mike Evans and Chris Godwin. And even with Evans possibly returning from a hamstring injury after this week’s bye, the Bucs probably will need to keep Otton heavily involved in the passing attack to enhance the chances of pulling out of a tailspin that’s seen the team lose five of six games following a 3-1 start.

