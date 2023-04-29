Bucs select North Dakota State OL Cody Mauch in 2nd round

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers moved to strengthen a weak offensive line, selecting North Dakota State tackle Cody Mauch in the second round of the NFL draft. Mauch fills a need created in part by the team’s decision to part ways with veteran left tackle Donovan Smith, who played poorly last season, when the Bucs struggled to protect Tom Brady and finished last in the league in rushing offense. While Brady threw for the third-most yards in the NFL and was one of the league’s least-sacked quarterbacks, that primarily was attributed to the seven-time Super Bowl’s ability to get the football out of his hands before being hit.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.