Bucs select DT Calijah Kancey with 19th pick in NFL draft

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers selected Pittsburgh defensive tackle Calijah Kancey in the first round of the NFL draft, addressing a desire to get younger and stronger up front as the team retools for the post-Tom Brady era. The Bucs have already brought in 2018 No. 1 overall pick Baker Mayfield to compete with third-year pro Kyle Trask to replace Brady, who retired in February. Kancey was the 19th player drafted Thursday night and will be expected to bolster the pass rush and contribute right away on a team despite the Bucs going 8-9 in Brady’s final season and coming off winning consecutive NFC South titles for the first time in franchise history.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.