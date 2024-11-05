Bucs running back Rachaad White finally gets to step foot in Arrowhead Stadium — and its end zone

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Rachaad White turned one of his three carries for 19 yards into a touchdown Monday night, when he returned to Kansas City with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to face his hometown Chiefs. The Bucs ultimately lost 30-24 in overtime, but that didn’t entirely spoil White’s night. He grew up in a tough part of town, and his family never had enough money to send him to a game as a fan. White was a long shot to get to Arrowhead Stadium as a player, too. He took a circuitous path through a Division II school and a junior college before landing at Arizona State, and ultimately becoming a third-round pick of Tampa Bay.

