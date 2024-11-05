Bucs running back Rachaad White finally gets to step foot in Arrowhead Stadium — and its end zone

By DAVE SKRETTA The Associated Press
Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Rachaad White (1) celebrates his touchdown against the Kansas City Chiefs during the first half of an NFL football game, Monday, Nov. 4, 2024, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Ed Zurga]

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Rachaad White turned one of his three carries for 19 yards into a touchdown Monday night, when he returned to Kansas City with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to face his hometown Chiefs. The Bucs ultimately lost 30-24 in overtime, but that didn’t entirely spoil White’s night. He grew up in a tough part of town, and his family never had enough money to send him to a game as a fan. White was a long shot to get to Arrowhead Stadium as a player, too. He took a circuitous path through a Division II school and a junior college before landing at Arizona State, and ultimately becoming a third-round pick of Tampa Bay.

