Bucs QB Baker Mayfield looks to remain unbeaten against the Panthers, who cut him in 2022

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield is looking to go 4-0 in his career against his former team, the Carolina Panthers, on Sunday in NFC South matchup. The Panthers cut Mayfield midway through the 2022 season for ineffectiveness. Mayfield has since beat them twice. Mayfield has thrown for 2,799 yards and 24 touchdown passes and nine interceptions this season as the Bucs pulled within a game of the Atlanta Falcons in the division. Entering Week 13, Mayfield is third in the NFL in TD passes behind Lamar Jackson and Joe Burrow, third in completion percentage and sixth in passer rating. He needs one TD pass to join Tom Brady as the only Tampa Bay QBs to throw for 25-plus TDs in consecutive seasons.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.