Bucs place wide receiver Chris Godwin on injured reserve

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have placed wide receiver Chris Godwin on injured reserve with an ankle injury that will require surgery. The Bucs announced the move Wednesday, when the team also signed punter Trenton Gill and wide receiver Ryan Miller from the practice squad to the active roster. Punter Jack Browning and wide receiver Dennis Houston were added to the practice squad. Godwin dislocated his left ankle during the final minute of Monday night’s 41-31 loss to the Baltimore Ravens. He likely will miss the remainder of the season. Godwin leads the NFL with 50 receptions and is third in receiving yards with 576. He’s tied for third with five TD receptions.

