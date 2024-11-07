Bucs host 49ers with both teams aiming to build momentum for strong second-half push

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers aim to stop a three-game losing streak when they host the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday. At 4-5, the Bucs have dropped four of five games following a 3-1 start to fall below .500 for the first time this season. The 49ers are 4-4, coming off a bye and looking to win consecutive games for the first time this season. San Francisco running back Christian McCaffrey returned to practice this week and could make his season debut if he has no setbacks from the Achilles tendon injury that has sidelined him. The Bucs are coming off an overtime loss to the two-time defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs and looking to head into their bye week on a positive note.

