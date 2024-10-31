Bucs head to KC trying to spoil Chiefs’ pursuit of franchise-record 14th straight win Monday night

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Chiefs welcome the Buccaneers to Arrowhead Stadium on Monday night as they seek a franchise-record 14th consecutive win going back to last season. The 13-game streak is already the longest in the NFL since the Chiefs also won 13 in a row during the 2019 and ’20 seasons. Kansas City has won two of the past three in the seldom-played series, but the Buccaneers won the one that mattered most, beating the Chiefs in the Super Bowl in February 2021. The Buccaneers started the season by winning three of their first four games, but they have dropped three of their past four behind a defense that has struggled to stop anyone.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.