Bucs’ Gage, Jets cornerbacks coach Oden carted off field after separate injuries at joint practice

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Russell Gage and New York Jets cornerbacks coach Tony Oden were both carted off the field after separate injuries during the teams’ joint practice Wednesday. Gage suffered a non-contact knee injury during the session and Buccaneers coach Todd Bowles said it appears “pretty serious.” Oden was injured when he took what Jets coach Robert Saleh called “some friendly fire” during one of the half-dozen or so skirmishes during the practice.

