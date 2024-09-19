Bucs face struggling Broncos and rookie QB Nix, going for their first 3-0 start since 2005

With Baker Mayfield leading the way, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers look to start 3-0 in a season for the first time since 2005 when they host the Denver Broncos. The Bucs have won the NFC South after starting 2-0 each of the past three years. The Broncos are looking for their first win with rookie Bo Nix at quarterback. The Bucs beat No. 2 overall draft pick Jayden Daniels and the Washington Commanders in Week 1. Since coach Todd Bowles arrived in Tampa Bay as defensive coordinator in 2019, the Bucs are 11-5 against rookie QBs.

