Bucs confident strong finish will carry over to wild-card round of the playoffs

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Tampa Bay did more than win the NFC South and clinch a playoff berth in its regular-season finale.

The Buccaneers, who rebounded from a stretch in which they lost six of seven games to win five of six down the stretch, also may well have saved the job of coach Todd Bowles and increased the chances of retaining Baker Mayfield at quarterback.

The Bucs (9-8) have won three straight division titles. They’re also one of just three NFL teams — along with the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills — that have earned playoff berths each of the past four seasons.

Nevertheless, Bowles was believed to be on the hot seat before Sunday’s 9-0 victory over Panthers made him the first coach in Bucs franchise history to earn consecutive division titles and back-to-back playoff berths in his first two seasons.

Tampa Bay got off to a 3-1 start, then dropped six of seven before closing strong to revive hope of extending a string of postseason appearances that began with Tom Brady at quarterback.

“It’s great to win three straight. Especially how people counted them out,” Bowles said.

“Nobody turned on each other. Everybody battened down the hatches. We knew we had work to do and mistakes to correct, and when everybody counted us out, we didn’t, and that’s the biggest thing,” Bowles added. “That’s the main thing we got out of it, and you see the fruits of our labor winning the last five out of six to get in.”

Mayfield, who’s with his fourth team in two years, led the way with a career best for yards passing (4,044) and touchdown passes (28). He joined Tampa Bay on a one-year, $4 million deal with a chance to earn more in incentives and has made it clear he’s open to the idea of remaining beyond this season.

The Bucs are the No. 4 seed in the NFC and believe they have a chance to make some noise in the postseason. The journey begins with a home wild-card matchup against defending conference champion Philadelphia (11-6) on Monday night.

The Eagles have lost five of six games following a 10-1 start that included a 14-point road win over Tampa Bay in late September.

“We know we’re counted out. To be dangerous, you first have to get in,” Bowles said. “We’re in, so now we have a chance to be dangerous.”

WHAT’S WORKING

With Mayfield (ribs, ankle) playing through injuries and the offense sputtering for the second straight week, the defense delivered one of the best all-around performances of the season against Carolina. The Bucs had their first shutout since Nov. 21, 2010, at San Francisco, limiting the Panthers to 199 yards, forcing two fumbles and sacking Bryce Young three times.

WHAT’S NEEDS HELP

The Bucs have scored 22 points combined in the past two games. That’s follows a stretch in which Tampa Bay scored 29 or more in three consecutive games. Mayfield threw for 4,044 yards and 28 touchdowns — both career bests — this season. At best, though, the team’s improved offense has been inconsistent. That makes it difficult to predict how the unit might perform in the playoffs.

STOCK UP

Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. is smarting from not being selected to the Pro Bowl. He forced a goal-line fumble that prevented Panthers WR D.J. Chark from scoring Sunday. It was his sixth forced fumble of the season, tying Miami’s Bradley Chubb for the most in the NFL. He also finished the regular season with a league-leading four fumble recoveries.

STOCK DOWN

Second-year punter Jake Camarda ranks among the league’s best, however he’s struggled the past two games. He punted six times at Carolina for a net average of just 39.8 yards.

INJURIES

The Bucs perhaps are as healthy as they’ve been all season. Mayfield’s ribs and ankle could benefit from the extra day or two the quarterback has to get better because Tampa Bay hosts Philadelphia on Monday night rather than earlier in wild-card weekend.

KEY NUMBER

48. The defense finished with 48 sacks, tied for the second most in franchise history. The Bucs also had 48 in 2020. The club record is 55, set in 2000.

NEXT STEPS

Monday night’s playoff opener against the Eagles is a rematch of a Week 3 prime-time meeting won by Philadelphia 25-11 at Raymond James Stadium.

