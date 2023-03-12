Bucks star Antetokounmpo misses 3rd game in row, hand sore

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo missed his third straight game Saturday night, sidelined by a sore right hand against the Golden State Warriors.

Antetokounmpo has missed two in row because of hand soreness. He also sat out March 7 with a non-COVID illness.

Milwaukee won its last two without the team’s leading scorer and rebounder and was 9-5 overall this season with him sidelined. Antetokounmpo is averaging 31.2 points, 11.9 rebounds and 5.5 assists.

Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmp smiles from the bench during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Brooklyn Nets Thursday, March 9, 2023, in Milwaukee. The Bucks won 118-113. (AP Photo/Morry Gash) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Morry Gash

