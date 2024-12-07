Bucks’ Khris Middleton makes his season debut against defending champion Celtics

BOSTON (AP) — Milwaukee Bucks forward Khris Middleton didn’t have to wait long to test his body during his season debut against the Boston Celtics.

Within two minutes of checking into his first game since having offseason offseason surgeries on both of his ankles, Middleton was bodychecked to the floor on a foul by Boston’s Sam Hauser.

“I love it. Get it out of the way,” said Middleton who had 11 points, five assists and three rebounds in 23 minutes of the Bucks’ 111-105 loss on Friday night. “That’s something that’s been happening to me in play groups, 1-on-1 sessions, workouts. Just feeling that contact. Of course the contact was a little bit more during the game, but I needed to feel that and feel like what it is to be hit, fall down on the floor and not really worry about anything.”

Bucks coach Doc Rivers said the three-time All-Star would be on a minutes restriction, but Middleton wound up finishing the game after an illness sidelined Taurean Prince in the second half. Two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo, who is dealing with right patella tendinopathy, also played on his 30th birthday.

Though he acknowledged being winded multiple times, Middleton said he came through well physically.

Milwaukee Bucks forward Khris Middleton (22) reacts to a call during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Boston Celtics, Friday, Dec. 6, 2024, in Boston. (AP Photo/Mary Schwalm) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Mary Schwalm

“Everybody wants to start and everybody wants to finish games,” Middleton said. “I didn’t get to start tonight, but I definitely was happy I got to finish the game. Just wish I could have executed a little better. I thougth I missed one shot that I normally hit. … It was a ball game the whole time up until maybe the last two or three possessions.”

Middleton missed the Bucks’ first 21 games this season. The 33-year-old appeared in 55 games last season and just 33 in 2022-23 because of injuries. Also, a knee injury forced him to miss the Bucks’ final 10 playoff games in 2022.

It was just the ninth time that Rivers, who took over as the Bucks’ coach for the final 36 games last season, had the All-Star trio of Antetokounmpo, Middleton and Damian Lillard on the floor together. It was the 43rd time overall the trio shared the court.

“Every coach, you want your key guys, and the more games you have them the better,” Rivers said. “Every time we can get them on the floor in a practice. Every time we can get them on the floor in a game and it’s him, Giannis and Dame — it’s going to help our team grow. That’s where we’re behind with other teams who have had their key guys play together. It will come. It’s just going to take a minute.”

Rivers acknowledged it would be tough working Middleton back into the rotation. The Bucks opened the season 2-8, but entered Friday having won nine of 11 since a 113-107 loss at Boston on Nov. 10.

“It’s not easy, obviously,” Rivers said. “It’s whatever amount of games into the season, but I still want him back. Whatever the minutes are, we’re going to use them all up.”

Though the Bucks lost for the third time to Boston, Middleton said the game was something to build on.

“They’re a great team. We want to get back to where they were last year,” Middleton said. “It’s just about putting our best foot forward and trying to be the best team. We’re not worried about anything else really.”

