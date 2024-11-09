Bucknell holds off Fordham in 28-27 with Rucker throwing for 300-plus yards, 3TDs

LEWISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Ralph Rucker IV threw for 322 yards and three touchdowns and his last one with 2:35 served as the game winner as Bucknell beat Fordham 28-27. Rucker led a six-play, 65-yard drive that ended with his 15-yard scoring pass. The Rams took their first lead of the game when Julius Loughridge ran it in from the 1 and the two-point conversion gave Fordham a 27-21 lead with 4:18 left. Bucknell stuffed Loughridge on fourth-and-2 with Fordham at the Bison 35 to end it. Jack Capaldi threw for 310 yards, two touchdowns and an interception and Julius Loughridge ran for 155 yards on 26 yards and a touchdown for Fordham.

