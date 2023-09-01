Buckley runs for 194 yards; Western Michigan beats St. Francis (Pa.) 35-17 to give Taylor first win

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (AP) — Jalen Buckley ran for 194 yards and a touchdown, and Western Michigan coach Lance Taylor got his first win at the helm with a 35-17 victory over St. Francis (Pa.) in a season opener. Buckley scored from 3-yards out with 5:40 left in the second quarter to give the Broncos a 21-3 lead, and his 68-yard run helped set up Marshawn Kneeland’s 1-yard TD plunge in the fourth. Jack Salopek was 18-of-26 passing for 170 yards and a touchdown for Western Michigan. Cole Doyle threw for 230 yards with a touchdown pass to lead St. Francis.

