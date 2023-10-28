Buckley runs for 138, 2 TDs, defense has 2 safeties and TD, W. Michigan swamps E. Michigan 45-21

YPSILANTI, Mich. (AP) — Jalen Buckley ran for 138 yards and two touchdowns and the Western Michigan defense added a pair of safeties and a touchdown and the Broncos beat Eastern Michigan 45-21. Buckley scored on a pair of short runs, sandwiched around a 20-yard scoring connection between Hayden Wolff and Blake Bosma to give the Broncos a 21-0 lead. Samson Evans scored on a 15-yard run to put the Eagles on the board late in the second quarter. A holding penalty on an Eastern Michigan pass attempt from the end zone in the opening minutes of the third quarter upped the Bronco lead to 23-7, and a sack in the end zone on the last play of the third quarter made it 25-13.

