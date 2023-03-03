Buchnevich, Kyrou lead Blues past Sharks 6-3

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Pavel Buchnevich had four assists, Jordan Kyrou had a goal and an assist, and the St. Louis Blues beat the San Jose Sharks 6-3 on Thursday night.

Logan Brown, Colton Parayko, Brayden Schenn, Kasperi Kapanen and Tyler Pitlick also scored for the Blues, who had a four-goal second period. Thomas Greiss made 22 saves for his sixth win of the season.

Alexander Barabonov had a goal and assist for San Jose. Logan Couture and Steven Lorentz also scored, and James Reimer made 17 saves in his 16th loss of the season.

The Sharks got off to a hot start just 3:50 into the game. Barabanov tucked his 12th goal of the season after Andreas Johnsson gave him an alley-oop pass. The assist by Johnsson was his first point since joining San Jose.

Couture added to that just 2:41 later after Couture blasted a one-timer over Greiss’ glove for his 21st goal.

St. Louis Blues defenseman Colton Parayko, right, moves the puck during the second period of the team's NHL hockey game against the San Jose Sharks in San Jose, Calif., Thursday, March 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Godofredo A. Vásquez San Jose Sharks defenseman Mario Ferraro (38) moves the puck while defended by St. Louis Blues right wing Kasperi Kapanen, right, during the first period of an NHL hockey game in San Jose, Calif., Thursday, March 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Godofredo A. Vásquez Previous Next

But the Blues got it going in the second period with three goals in the first 9:30.

At 2:35, Parayko was left alone in the slot for his fourth goal of the season. Kyrou got his 26th after Buchnevich made a sweet pass from behind the net less than three minutes later to tie it at 2.

Brown scored his first goal of the season at 9:30 after Buchnevich yet again made a nice pass into the slot.

The Blues finished off their big second period with a tic-tac-toe play resulting in Schenn’s 17th goal of the season that made it 4-2.

Lorentz kept the Sharks with a short-handed goal 6:36 into the third period. It was his first career short-handed goal.

Pitlick made it 5-3 with 5:08 remaining in the third after a Sharks turnover. Kapanen capped it with an empty-net goal after Buchnevich found him on a cross-ice pass. It was Kapanen’s first goal since the Blues claimed him off waivers.

900 CLUB

San Jose Sharks defenseman Erik Karlsson has now played in 900 career NHL games.

ROSTER MOVES

The San Jose Sharks acquired Vladislav Namestnikov from the Tampa Bay Lightning in exchange for Mikey Eyssimont on Wednesday.

UP NEXT:

Blues: Visit the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday.

Sharks: Host the Washington Capitals

