Buchanan’s late free throws lift Virginia past Florida, 73-70

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Blake Buchanan hit 3 of 4 from the free-throw line in the final 62 seconds to lift Virginia to a 73-70 win over Florida at the Hall of Fame Series in Charlotte, North Carolina. Walter Clayton Jr. scored at the basket to tie the game at 69-69 with 1:18 to play, but his free throw with 51 seconds left to pull the Gators within one, 71-70, was the last point Florida would score. Buchanan hit the first of two from the foul line with 11 seconds left that made it 72-70 and Reece Beekman hit the second of two free throws to set the final margin.

