Buchanan runs for 212, 2 TDs in Idaho’s 39-30 shootout win over Portland St.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Deshaun Buchanan ran for 212 yards and two touchdowns and Art Williams ran for two touchdowns and Idaho held off feisty Portland State for a 39-30 win. Trailing 31-24 heading into the fourth quarter, Mathias Uribe kicked field goals of 27 and 48 yards to get Portland State within 31-30 with 5:11 left. Idaho turned to its dynamic backfield duo and marched 78 yards in eight plays in a little more than three minutes. The drive ended when Walker ran it in from the 3 before running in the two-point conversion for the nine-point lead. Dante Chachere threw for 180 yards completing 15 of 21 with a pair of touchdowns for Portland State.

