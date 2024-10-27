Buchanan runs for 116 yards, 2 TDs, to lead Idaho over Eastern Washington 38-28

MOSCOW, Idaho (AP) — Deshaun Buchanan ran for 116 yards and two touchdowns to lead Idaho to a 38-28 victory over Eastern Washington. Buchanan scored on a 1-yard run late in the third quarter to stretch Idaho’s lead to 24-13. His 12-yard score made it 38-21 with 5:06 to play. Idaho (6-3, 3-2 Big Sky Conference) took the lead for good, 13-7 early in the second quarter, when Jack Layne threw a 15-yard touchdown pass to Jordan Dwyer. Michael Wortham’s 100-yard kickoff return for a touchdown for Eastern Washington (2-6, 1-3) ended the scoring with about five minutes to play.

