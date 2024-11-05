Buccaneers without Jalen McMillan in banged-up wide receiver corps for game against Chiefs

By The Associated Press
Atlanta Falcons safety Richie Grant (27) hits Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Jalen McMillan (15) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 27, 2024, in Tampa. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Jason Behnken]

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield is without another wide receiver after Jalen McMillan was declared inactive due to a hamstring injury for Monday night’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs. The Buccaneers already were playing without Chris Godwin, who is on season-ending injured reserve, and Mike Evans, who has been dealing with a hamstring injury of his own and been previously ruled out. Mayfield at least has Sterling Shepard available after the wide receiver had been dealing with a hamstring injury. He also has Bucky Irving in the backfield after he was limited in practice this week with a toe injury.

