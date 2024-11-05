Buccaneers without Jalen McMillan in banged-up wide receiver corps for game against Chiefs

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield is without another wide receiver after Jalen McMillan was declared inactive due to a hamstring injury for Monday night’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs. The Buccaneers already were playing without Chris Godwin, who is on season-ending injured reserve, and Mike Evans, who has been dealing with a hamstring injury of his own and been previously ruled out. Mayfield at least has Sterling Shepard available after the wide receiver had been dealing with a hamstring injury. He also has Bucky Irving in the backfield after he was limited in practice this week with a toe injury.

