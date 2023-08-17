Buccaneers wide receiver Russell Gage out for the season with knee injury

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Russell Gage will miss the season after tearing the patellar tendon in his right knee during a joint practice session with the New York Jets. Buccaneers coach Todd Bowles confirmed Gage’s injury Thursday after the team practiced on its own at the Giants’ training facility. The news was expected after Gage went down early in 7-on-7 drills with a non-contact injury that Bowles said Wednesday appeared “pretty serious.” Tampa Bay was originally scheduled to have two joint sessions with New York leading into their game Saturday night but the Jets earlier this week asked instead to make it just one practice.

