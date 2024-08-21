Buccaneers rookie Graham Barton says he still has a lot to prove after claiming starting center job

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Graham Barton is eager to prove himself with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The rookie center claimed a starting job this week and will take snaps with the regulars in a game for the first time when the Bucs and Miami Dolphins conclude their preseason schedules on Friday night. Barton beat out fourth-year pro Robert Hainsey for the job. He played 32 snaps with backups over Tampa Bay’s first two preseason games. While he’s excited about becoming a starter, Barton says it’s a role he has earn by continuing to get better every day.

