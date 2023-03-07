Buccaneers release veteran LT Donovan Smith after 8 seasons

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Veteran left tackle Donovan Smith has been released by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a cost-cutting move. The durable 2015 second-round draft pick started 124 regular-season and seven playoff games over eight seasons with the Bucs. They entered the offseason more than $58 million dollars over the NFL salary cap. Smith signed a two-year, $31.8 million contract extension in March 2021. Releasing him creates about $9.95 million in cap space.

