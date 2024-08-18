Buccaneers release Randy Gregory after he failed to report to training camp

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have released edge rusher Randy Gregory after he failed to report to training camp. Coach Todd Bowles said Sunday that the team cut Gregory after he had been put on the reserve/did not report list on July 23 for not showing up to camp. Bowles said he never found out why Gregory skipped camp. The 31-year-old who’s also played for the Dallas Cowboys, Denver Broncos and San Francisco 49ers signed a one-year, $3 million contract in free agency. However, he did not participate in the Bucs’ voluntary offseason program or attend the team’s mandatory minicamp this summer.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.