Buccaneers QB Baker Mayfield active for win-and-in matchup against Panthers

Baker Mayfield is active for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ win-and-in season finale against the Carolina Panthers. Mayfield has been dealing with sore ribs sustained in last week’s loss to the New Orleans Saints. He has been listed as questionable, but was expected to be active. The Buccaneers (8-8) can clinch the NFC South with a win over the Panthers and lock up the fourth seed in the NFC playoffs. If Tampa Bay loses it is eliminated from playoff contention. The Panthers will be without kicker Eddy Pineiro, who will miss his second straight game with a hamstring injury. Pineiro is the third-most accurate field-goal kicker in NFL history behind only Baltimore’s Justin Tucker and Kansas City’s Harrison Butker.

