Buccaneers’ Mike Evans on path that follows some of the NFL’s all-time great receivers

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Mike Evans is flattered whenever his accomplishments as a football player are compared to some of the greatest receivers in NFL history. Jerry Rice, Randy Moss, Marvin Harrison, and Calvin Johnson are Hall of Famers. Evans has compiled a resume over nine-plus seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers that one day very well could land him in Canton, Ohio, too. Evans, Rice, Moss, Harrison and Johnson are the only players in league history to amass more than 10,000 yards receiving and catch at least 80 touchdown passes in the first nine years of a career. Evans enters Week 3 of his 10th season needing five receptions Monday night against the Philadelphia Eagles to become the first in Bucs history with 700 catches.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.